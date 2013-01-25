Trader Joe's Is Raising The Price Of Its 'Two-Buck Chuck'

Photo: flickr/mastermaq

It’s been 11 years since Charles Shaw Wines were first introduced to Trader Joe’s stores.Since then, over 600 million bottles of the wine — loving dubbed “Two-Buck Chuck” for its low price point — have been sold.



And though stores in most states saw the cost rise above the original $1.99, Trader Joe’s stores in California still maintained the base price of $1.99 for its Charles Shaw wines— that is, until two days ago.

Now, the price of “Two-Buck Chuck” will officially be raised to $2.49 per bottle in California, according to the Press Democrat.

Californians will be joining those in Oregon and Washington that already pay the $2.49 price. The wines are also $2.59 in Maine, $2.79 in Georgia, $3.79 in Ohio, and $2.99 in every other state. The varying prices are due to state laws, taxes, and shipment fees.

“In general, our retail prices change only when our costs change,” Alison Mochizuki, director of public relations for Trader Joe’s, told Press Democrat. “We’ve held a $1.99 retail price for 11 years. Quite a bit has happened during those years and the move to $2.49 allows us to offer the same quality that has made the wine famous the world over.”

The Charles Shaw brand has been able to keep its prices so stable thanks mainly to its parent company Bronco Wine Co., which owns 40,000 acres of vineyard land and allows the company to absorb fluctuations in grape prices.

So what will shoppers call “Two-Buck Chuck” now? Suggestions submitted to the Press Democrat included “Inflation Chuck,” “Upchuck” and simply “Chuck.” Leave yours in the comments.

