I had my Greek parents try 15 different Greek Trader Joe’s products. Here are 10 they loved, and 4 they wouldn’t buy again.

I had my parents sample 15 different Greek products from Trader Joe’s.

When I was home for the holidays, I went to Trader Joe’s with my dad and sister and told them to grab any item that mentioned “Greece” or “Greek” on the label. We also selected a few products that are very common in Greek cuisine.

Then, over the course of a few days, we conducted numerous taste tests. We warmed up the frozen cheese pies and spanakopitas, added Trader Joe’s feta cheese to our daily Greek salad, and sampled so many olives.

My parents are tough critics, but there were some standouts that really reminded them of home. Some items, on the other hand, definitely won’t end up on their grocery list again.