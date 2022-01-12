I had my Greek parents try 15 different Greek Trader Joe’s products. Here are 10 they loved, and 4 they wouldn’t buy again.

- I had my Greek parents 15 different Greek Trader Joe’s products for the ultimate taste test.
- They loved Trader Joe’s spanakopita, 5 Cheese Greek Spiral, feta cheese, and tzatziki.
- But my parents weren’t fans of Trader Joe’s Classic Greek Salad, olive tapenade, or Greek chickpeas.
It was time for the ultimate taste test.
Then, over the course of a few days, we conducted numerous taste tests. We warmed up the frozen cheese pies and spanakopitas, added Trader Joe’s feta cheese to our daily Greek salad, and sampled so many olives.
My parents are tough critics, but there were some standouts that really reminded them of home. Some items, on the other hand, definitely won’t end up on their grocery list again.
This was going to be one tough test — or so I thought.
My mom said she’s never heard of Greek cheese pies (also known as tiropita) including blue cheese in her life. But both she and my dad were actually big fans of this spiral.
“Cheese pies can be very salty, but this has the proper amount of saltiness,” said my dad, who loved the cheese combination.
“It’s also the perfect size,” my mom added. “Usually frozen cheese pies in the US come in a huge spiral, and then the extra just ends up getting dry in the fridge.”
While my mom makes a legendary spanakopita (and I’m not just saying that to win brownie points, I swear), I was surprised by how much I loved Trader Joe’s easy frozen version — and my parents agreed.
“It’s crispy, and it’s got a good balance of spinach and cheese,” my dad said. “There isn’t an overwhelming amount of spinach, which I like.”
My mom said she enjoyed the spanakopita even more than the 5 Cheese Greek Spiral, praising its balance of flavor and the fact that the spinach still looked and tasted fresh.
“I would definitely buy both the cheese spiral and spanakopita if I didn’t have time to prepare my own,” she told me.
“This is a typical, American-style gyros,” my dad told me. “It’s all beef, which is not common in Greece.”
Even though the gyros didn’t taste like home, my dad was surprised by how much he loved the quick dish, which we paired with some pita bread and Trader Joe’s Tzatziki (more on that in a second). He said he’d definitely go to Trader Joe’s to get this again, which is a huge win from the biggest gyro lover I know.
So I was intrigued to see how my parents would feel about these items, and how they’d compare to the Greek brands that have always been part of our family’s kitchen.
Just days before this taste test, we were actually complaining about the last two brands of feta my mom had bought. One was too dry, and the other weirdly sour. But Trader Joe’s Authentic Greek Feta had a beautiful texture, and a nice, subtly rich and salty taste that impressed everyone.
“It’s hard to find good feta in the US, but I really like this,” my mom told me.
Both my parents make a great homemade tzatziki, but everyone was a fan of Trader Joe’s version. The tub didn’t last more than a day in our fridge.
“It’s very nice, and very creamy,” my dad said.
This was also my first time trying Trader Joe’s tzatziki, and I loved it so much I bought some when I came back to my apartment after the holidays (it goes great with carrots for a super healthy snack).
But my parents really enjoyed Trader Joe’s version, and my dad said he actually plans to use it the next time he makes tzatziki because of its preferable texture.
But Trader Joe’s Greek salad only had two slices of cucumber, and barely any tomato. It was mainly lettuce, along with some pitted kalamata olives, a sprinkle of crumbled feta, and a packet of red wine vinaigrette.
My parents said the salad was fresh, but it didn’t taste like the real thing. It’s not something they’d buy again.
“It’s trying to be Greek, but it’s not Greek,” my mom said.
“You would never find this salad in Greece,” my dad added.
So while Trader Joe’s Classic Greek Salad is a miss, my parents said you can still easily make a great one with some of the chain’s ingredients.
And while it may not be made in Greece, my parents really enjoyed the rich flavor. I also tried this for the first time during the taste test and was a big fan. I find eggplant to be one of the trickier vegetables to cook well, and this tin deliciously hits the craving without zero effort.
“You’d probably find eggplant cooked this way in a Greek village,” my mom told me. “I’d definitely buy this again.”
Trader Joe’s dolmas aren’t explicitly Greek or “Grecian-style” — like the eggplant, they’re made in Bulgaria. But both of my parents love dolmades, so I had to get their opinion on the chain’s version. And they loved it.
“They remind me of my mom’s,” my mother told me. “They have a great texture, and a touch of lemon flavor — which she always used to add.”
“I’m not a fan,” my dad told me. “I like the eggplant more.”
My family quickly blew through the jar, eating the slightly sweet olives on their own and throwing them in our salads. Now there’s no way I’m going to Trader Joe’s without adding at least two to my basket.
“I definitely wouldn’t buy this again,” my dad told me. “The vinegar taste dominates everything.”
“I liked the herbs in it, but I didn’t like the brine and the texture felt off,” my mom said.
I was pleasantly surprised by a couple of the products myself, with the kalamata olives, eggplant, and tzatziki earning spots on my usual Trader Joe’s shopping list.
Here’s hoping this taste test has inspired you as well. Now excuse me while I go warm up some spanakopita and pretend I’m lounging in a Greek taverna.