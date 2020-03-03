A look back at the life of Trader Joe's founder Joe Coulombe, a world traveller who served in the Air Force and used to do taste tests to make sure shoppers were getting a good value

John Blackmer/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images Joe Coulombe founded Trader Joe’s in 1967.

Trader Joe’s founder Joe Coulombe died on February 28.

Coulombe was 89 years old.

The retail icon is best known for founding Trader Joe’s, a popular grocery chain with a penchant for quirky offerings.

Trader Joe’s founder Joe Coulombe died on February 28 at the age of 89.

He founded his namesake chain of stores in 1967, seeking to cater to educated, health-conscious shoppers on the hunt for novelty and value.

His stores became famous for their jaunty, nautical vibe, staffed by crews and helmed by captains. The Associated Press reported that Coulombe was a world traveller who enjoyed seeking out new experiences and products around the world.

During his tenure as CEO, Coulombe’s son Joe told the Associated Press that his father would often do “lots of taste tests” himself, to ensure that his customers were receiving “good food and good value.”

Here’s a look back at the late founder’s life and career:

Coulombe was born in 1930 in San Diego. He served in the Air Force and later graduated from Stanford, according to the Associated Press.

Coulombe first came on the retail scene when he founded the Pronto Markets convenience store chain on behalf of Rexall in 1958.

He pivoted to grocery stores nearly a decade later in 1967, when he opened the first Trader Joe’s in Pasadena, California. That inaugural store is still in existence today.

The 1970s would bring even more changes for Trader Joe’s and its founder. In 1979, Coulombe sold his stores to Aldi Nord.

Coulombe stepped down from the helm in 1988, and went on to serve as a business consultant for other big companies, the Associated Press reported. He retired from the retail industry for good in 2013.

Coulombe and his wife Alice went on to share a marriage of 67 years. The longtime retail executive is also survived by three children and six grandkids, according to the Associated Press.

The Associated Press reported that the Coulombes were known as patrons of organisations like the Los Angeles Opera, the Huntington Library, and Planned Parenthood.

