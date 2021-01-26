The best things to get at Trader Joe's this year, according to shoppers

Savanna Swain-Wilson for Insider Trader Joe’s Mandarin orange chicken won the award for best entree again.

On Monday, Trader Joe’s shared the winners of its 12th-annual Customer Choice Awards.

Unexpected Cheddar, Mandarin orange chicken, and soy chorizo aren’t new winners.

Shoppers loved the sparkling black tea with peach juice and peanut-butter-filled pretzel nuggets.

On Monday, Trader Joe’s announced the results of its 2020 Customer Choice Awards.

For the 12th year in a row, shoppers voted for their favourite items across different categories, encompassing entrees, sweet treats, snacks, and produce among others.

Read on to see the best of what Trader Joe’s has to offer.

Mandarin orange chicken was the overall fan-favourite Trader Joe’s product



Savanna Swain-Wilson for Insider The Mandarin orange chicken won best entree, too.

Trader Joe’s fans simply can’t get enough of the company’s famous Mandarin orange chicken, which is a regular winner in the Customer Choice Awards. This time it won the title of overall favourite and best entree.

The frozen meal consists of crunchy breaded chicken in a sauce of Californian orange peels, ginger, garlic, green onions, and soy sauce.

Although it’s great served with steamed rice and a side of vegetables, true Trader Joe’s fans know that it’s also an ideal low-effort appetizer when served on a platter with some cocktail sticks.

Soy chorizo was the top pick for favourite vegan/vegetarian item



Savanna Swain-Wilson for Insider The soy chorizo didn’t win last year.

After losing to cauliflower gnocchi during the 11th-annual awards, this spicy and savoury soy chorizo is back on top.

Consisting of spiced and seasoned soy and lentils in a plastic casing, this vegan chorizo cooks quickly and is just begging to be mixed with some peppers and onion for a morning scramble, sprinkled on top of nachos or added to tacos.

Teeny Tiny Avocados took the prize in the produce category



This winner isn’t a shock, as avocados are the most popular produce item Trader Joe’s sells.

The small avocados are versatile and can be smashed onto toast, added to smoothies, and turned into flavorsome guacamole.

The dark-chocolate peanut-butter cups have won the best sweets category before



Savanna Swain-Wilson for Insider These peanut-butter cups are no stranger to the fan-favourite list.

Made with dark chocolate, these peanut-butter cups have won the title of best sweet more than once.

Retailing at under $US5 per tub, these are a great snack choice. Trader Joe’s also recommends baking them into peanut-butter cookies for a salty-sweet treat.

Unsurprisingly, the Unexpected Cheddar won favourite cheese



Savanna Swain-Wilson for Insider The Unexpected Cheddar has won many times.

Although this cheddar is Unexpected, it’s not surprising that this cheese won in its category for the seventh year in a row.

The cheese is versatile and is described as tasting like a premium, aged cheddar with hints of parmesan.

Trader Joe’s fans loved the sparkling black tea with peach juice



Abigail Abesamis Demarest for Insider The tea retails for just a buck.

Sparkling black tea with peach juice won the favourite beverage category for this year’s awards. It overthrew the oat beverages that took the crown last year.

Each 15-calorie, single-serve can retails for just a buck. Whether you choose to drink it straight up or pour it over ice and add a splash of bourbon is entirely your call.

The peanut-butter-filled pretzel nuggets won the favourite snack category



Savanna Swain-Wilson for Insider The peanut-butter-filled pretzel nuggets have won before.

These crunchy, salty snacks that are just $US1.99 per bag are back on top. Last year, plantain chips beat out these stuffed pretzel bites to take the top snack spot.

These bites are regarded as one of the most beloved Trader Joe’s products of all time with their crisp shells filled with creamy, salty peanut butter.

Trader Joe’s shoppers also loved the store’s scented candles



The chain’s seasonal scented candles hold the torch of the favourite product in the home, bath, and beauty category.

The candles come in a variety of scents depending on the time of year, with floral fragrances available in the spring and warm, spicy ones on offer during the colder months.

With a burn time of around 20 hours, there’s a reason they’re so popular.

