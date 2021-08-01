I worked at Trader Joe’s for almost 3 years. Here are 12 things I always buy there.

- I worked at Trader Joe’s for almost 3 years, and there are a number of products I still love to buy.
- I like to stock up on sensible things like sourdough bread, fruit, and kale.
- I’m also a fan of some of its popular items, like the orange chicken and peanut-butter cups.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
I personally like to use it to make grilled cheese or garlic bread.
The quality loaf is just $US2.49 ($AU3).
You get a lot of kale in each bag for $US1.99 ($AU3), but I usually buy two or three at a time.
They’re less salty and thicker than name-brand corn chips, and they’re just $US1.99 ($AU3) a bag.
They taste like candy, but there’s no added sugar.
They’re $US3.49 ($AU5) a bag, and I usually grab two.
For $US4.99 ($AU7), the dip includes sour cream, black-bean hummus, mixed Mexican cheese, pico de gallo, and guacamole.
I love to cook it in the air fryer and pair it with brown rice. It makes an easy, tasty meal for $US4.99 ($AU7) a bag.
I prefer to make it in the oven, but you can easily cook the filling meal in the microwave.
It’s super flavorful and all for $US2.99 ($AU4).
For $US5 ($AU7).99 ($AU8), the salad is pretty filling. But I like to add avocado so it keeps me fuller longer.
I love adding it to salads and on top of pizzas.
The price depends on the weight of the cheese, but I tend to pick up blocks in the $US5 ($AU7) range.
I like to add avocado and mixed cheese on top for added flavor, but they’re also great on their own.
Each bag of frozen tots is $US2.49 ($AU3).
There’s a larger container in the dessert aisle, but I like to pick up the smaller, $US0.99 ($AU1) bag of individually wrapped cups near the checkout stands.