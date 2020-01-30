These are the 9 best products to get at Trader Joe's right now, according to customers

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider The interior of a New York City Trader Joe’s.

Trader Joe’s is a beloved, nautical-themed grocery chain.

The grocer is known for its wide array of products included in its own in-house label.

Here are the 9 items that customers love most at Trader Joe’s, according to the chain’s 11th annual customer choice awards.

Trader Joe’s is famous for its wide array of in-house products.

The quirky grocer’s in-house label has the dual benefit of helping keep costs low while offering shoppers unique products that might be harder to find at a typical grocery store.

The chain announced on Monday the results of its 11th annual customer choice awards, which listed the top products in nine categories according to shoppers’ votes.

The favourite overall product was the chain’s “Everything But The Bagel” sesame seasoning blend.

Here’s the full list of winning products:

Favourite overall product: “Everything But The Bagel” sesame seasoning blend

Favourite entrée: Mandarin orange chicken

Favourite vegan or vegetarian item: Cauliflower gnocchi

Favourite sweet treat: Dark chocolate peanut butter cups

Favourite snack: Plantain chips

Favourite beverage: Non-dairy oat beverage

Favourite produce: Avocados

Favourite cheese: Unexpected cheddar

Favourite home, bath, or beauty product: Scented candles

