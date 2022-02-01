I’m a solo shopper who follows the Mediterranean diet. Here’s how I spend $50 at Trader Joe’s every week.

I like to stock up on Trader Joe’s nondairy products.
Trader Joe’s doesn’t have the widest assortment of alternative dairy products compared to other stores, but the quality and freshness are undeniable.
I stopped consuming dairy during the pandemic, so I’ve been very happy to see more nondairy options. They have yogurts with coconut, almond, and cashew bases and flavors including peach, pumpkin spice, and strawberry.
I like to top these yogurts with the blackberries and sliced almonds I picked up.
The deli salads are perfect for lunch.
I’m not very enthusiastic about homemade lunches during the week. If you have similar feelings, Trader Joe’s premade salads will be perfect for you.
The Mexicali salad has chicken, peppers, corn, and sun-dried tomatoes, and it’s light, so you won’t feel stuffed afterward.
The jalapeño-Caesar dressing is delicious, but I typically skip it and use minced garlic and seasoning instead.
Everything But the Bagel seasoning can upgrade your life.
Being a fan of the actual bagel that inspired this seasoning, I knew I’d love Trader Joe’s Everything But the Bagel blend.
It’s the perfect combination of salt, garlic, and onion, and it tastes good on nearly everything.
For a great snack, I sprinkle some on hummus and dip veggies or pita bread in it.