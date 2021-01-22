12 of the best drinks to get at Trader Joe's for under $10

Abigail Abesamis Demarest for Insider Smoothies and coffee are just some of the drinks you can snag at the grocery chain.

Insider rounded up a list of the best drinks to get at Trader Joe’s for under $US10.

Soda fans may enjoy options like the cranberry-and-lime seltzer water or the fizzy black tea.

Trader Joe’s lemonade and coconut smoothie have minimal ingredients.

From hot-cocoa mix to kombucha, Trader Joe’s has all of your beverage needs covered.

Read on for some of the best drinks to get at Trader Joe’s, all for under $US10.

Note: The availability and prices of these products may vary from location to location.

Trader Joe’s lemonade only has three ingredients.

Abigail Abesamis Demarest for Insider Each bottle contains about seven servings.

Freshly squeezed lemonade is a classic and refreshing drink, which you can enjoy over ice or in a cocktail without the tedious task of juicing whole lemons.

Each 52-ounce bottle contains about seven servings and costs $US3.49.

Trader Joe’s organic coconut smoothie can be enjoyed straight from the bottle or as a base for juices, soups, and sauces.

Abigail Abesamis Demarest for Insider Trader Joe’s coconut smoothie only has two ingredients.

Even simpler than Trader Joe’s lemonade, this smoothie is made with just two ingredients: blended, young coconut meat and coconut water from Thailand.

Each single-serve, 8-ounce bottle costs $US1.99.

Trader Joe’s organic hot-cocoa mix can be prepared with water.

Abigail Abesamis Demarest for Insider You can mix this hot-cocoa powder with water or your milk of choice.

A cup of Trader Joe’s hot cocoa is just the thing for chilly days. For a richer flavour, you can prepare it with your choice of milk instead of water.

You can also add marshmallows or a cinnamon stick to take your cup of cocoa to the next level.

Each 10-ounce box contains 10 single-serve packets and sells for $US3.49.

Trader Joe’s whole-bean, small-lot coffee is named after a hummingbird native to Honduras.

Abigail Abesamis Demarest for Insider This coffee comes as whole beans.

Featuring notes of tropical fruits, dark chocolate, and honey, this light roast, 100% Arabica coffee comes in whole-bean form for optimal freshness.

Each 12-ounce bag costs $US8.99.

Trader Joe’s coconut cold-brew coffee concentrate can be used to make hot or cold drinks.

Abigail Abesamis Demarest for Insider This Trader Joe’s drink is coconut flavored.

To enjoy, simply mix one part coconut-flavored concentrate with two parts milk or water for a bold, yet smooth coffee drink.

Each 16-ounce bottle makes four 12-ounce servings and costs $US4.99.

Brew Dr.’s kombucha is made with fermented green tea.

Abigail Abesamis Demarest for Insider Trader Joe’s carries the Clear Mind flavour.

A raw, probiotic drink that’s certified gluten-free, kosher, and USDA organic, Brew Dr.’s kombucha is made with non-GMO ingredients.

Trader Joe’s stocks the flavour Clear Mind, which features notes of rosemary, peppermint, sage, and dandelion root.

Each single-serve, 14-ounce bottle costs $US2.99.

This fizzy black-tea drink flavored with peach juice has no added sugar.

Abigail Abesamis Demarest for Insider Each can costs a dollar.

Bright and refreshing, Trader Joe’s sparkling black tea with peach juice has a subtle sweetness and plenty of fizz.

Each 15-calorie, single-serve can hold almost 8 1/2 ounces and costs a dollar.

Trader Joe’s organic apple-juice pouches are perfect for packing in kids’ lunches.

Abigail Abesamis Demarest for Insider Trader Joe’s apple-juice pouches are easy to carry.

Packed with vitamin C, these juice pouches made from concentrate are a no-brainer for lunchtime or an afternoon snack.

Each box contains eight 6-ounce pouches and costs $US3.49.

Trader Joe’s sparkling watermelon juice tastes like summer in a can.

Abigail Abesamis Demarest for Insider Each box comes with four single-serve cans.

This drink features 100% watermelon juice (not from concentrate), bubbles, and no added sugar. It’s best enjoyed chilled, straight from the can or added to a cocktail.

Each box costs $US3.99 and contains four cans that contain about 8 1/2 ounces.

This organic lemongrass-spearmint herbal-flavored water is light and refreshing.

Abigail Abesamis Demarest for Insider This drink has no calories.

Lemongrass oil, spearmint extract, and vanilla flavoring make up this 0-calorie drink with no added sugar.

Each single-serve bottle holds about 17 ounces and costs less than a dollar.

If sparkling water is your preference, try Trader Joe’s seltzer flavored with cranberry and lime juice.

Abigail Abesamis Demarest for Insider This drink is flavored with organic juices.

Organic cranberry and lime juice lend a tart, tangy flavour to this seltzer water, which features less than a gram of sugar per can.

To mix it up, you can also snag the lemon-and-ginger option.

Each box contains four 12-ounce cans and costs $US2.99.

Trader Joe’s rhubarb-and-strawberry soda is sold in packs of four and as individual cans.

Abigail Abesamis Demarest for Insider Each single-serve can costs under a dollar.

Trader Joe’s describes this soda as “softly sweet” and “light, bright, and refreshing,” and it’s flavored with freshly squeezed strawberry juice and pressed rhubarb.

Each box costs $US3.49 and contains four cans that hold almost 8 1/2 ounces. You can also purchase individual servings for $US0.88 a piece.

