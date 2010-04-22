Trader Gets Into A Fist Fight With An IT Boss Over A Woman... And Kills Him

Photo: www.cotswoldjournal.co.uk

Jeremy Aylmer, a 36-year old London petroleum trader who started fist-fighting a colleague outside a club and killed him in just one brutal punch, is on trial for manslaughter.According to the Daily Mail, Aylmer delivered a fatal punch to 56-year old Charles Cox, formerly a VP of the IT firm EDS. The punch was deadly because Cox was carrying his briefcase and umbrella in one hand. He couldn’t catch himself from falling over and hit his head.



It all started on London’s Wardour Street when Aylmer began chatting up Jemina Luizaga, who was hanging out with a group of people that included Cox. Aylmer “flirted with her on the dance floor,” but then she rejected him and went back to her table. When Aylmer came over, Cox told him to leave Jemina alone.

Then as everyone was leaving the club, Aylmer came up to her again. This time, Cox pushed him away.

Alymer socked him in the face. Cox, “pole-axed” by Aylmer, fell to the ground and cracked his skull.

The punch happened on November 23, 2007. After two years of being in a coma, he didn’t regain consciousness. Cox died last year on July 1.

Aylmer is still on trial. He is claiming self defence, because apparently he felt he had to protect himself after Cox pushed him away from the girl, but the prosecutor says that no witness saw any violence from Cox.

“Not a single witness suggests that Mr Cox offered any violence at all, and it was this defendant who, without warning, suddenly and unnecessarily used force out of all proportion to the situation he was in,” the prosecutor told the Daily Mail.

A little more on Aylmer: apparently he’s an avid surfer and has surfed Timbuktu.

Go to the story on Daily Mail –>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.