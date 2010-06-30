Trader From Staten Island Accused Of Stealing Money From Investors To Pay For 30 Varicose Vein Surgeries, Vacations

Photo: SILive.com

Thomas Carson of Staten Island, NY was arrested this week, accused of stealing $2.5 million from clients in order to fund his luxurious lifestyle, according to SILive.com.

And by luxurious lifestyle, we mean pay for over 30 cosmetic surgeries so that he could hide his unsightly varicose veins. Each surgery cost $375 a pop.He also allegedly used investor funds to pay for trips to Las Vegas and the Carribean.

Carson was the president of TDML Inc, a boutique trading firm specializing in commodity derivatives and FOREX trading. He apparently raised $4 million from several friends but instead of properly investing their money, Carson siphoned $2.5 million into his own pockets, sending investors fake statements



SILive.com: All the while, Carson sent fictitious monthly settlements to his victims detailing the status of their purported investments, according to prosecutors.

“This defendant, while not quite rising to the level of a Bernard Madoff, is alleged to have stolen $2.5 million from his investors, who also happen to be friends and social acquaintances,” District Attorney Daniel Donovan said in a press release.

Carson’s lawyer blames the losses on trading volatility and the state of the economy.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.