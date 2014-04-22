TRADER DIARY: It's A Short Week But It Could Be A Big One

Getty/Scott Olson

It’s a short week but that doesn’t mean there isn’t any important data out.

In Australia we get inflation data tomorrow with the release of Q1 2014 CPI. This could be a huge release for the Aussie dollar and the outlook for interest rates.

We also get the “flash” PMI estimates from China and the rest of the world which will be watched closely.

Here are the key releases courtesy of Westpac.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.