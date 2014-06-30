TRADER DIARY: All The Key Data And Event Risks This Week

Getty

The Fourth of July holiday approaches for the US, so it’s going to be a huge week as the US squeezes five days of trade, including non-farm payrolls, into four.

Here in Australia we have the RBA board meeting and interest rate decision on Tuesday and while virtually no-one expects a change in interest rates in Australia, traders and economists will be poring over the governor’s statement for signs of a move toward easing or, as may be the case, not.

There is a raft of other data here in Australia, global PMIs are out and the ECB rate decision is due out at the same time as non-farm payrolls on Thursday night our time.

An absolutely huge week for markets.

Here is Westpac’s great calender of all the key events.

