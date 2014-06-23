TRADER DIARY: All The Key Data And Event Risks This Week

Getty/ Jeff J Mitchell

The back end of the month is usually a lot more quiet than the first few weeks, laden with central bank announcements and key data releases.

But the “flash” PMI series from Markit and HSBC has changed all that over the years and this week kicks off with the flash PMI for China and Japan. Later in the day European and US flash estimates will be released.

It’s a week of partials but an important week of partials nonetheless.

Here is Westpac’s excellent weekly calender of all the data that matters:

