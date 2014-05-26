TRADER DIARY: All The Key Data And Event Risks This Week

Getty/Scott Olson

An interesting week this week for local traders with the release of the Capital Expenditure data in Australia for the first quarter of 2014.

With sentiment down after the budget, a big drop in capex could be bad news for the Aussie dollar.

Otherwise it is a week of second-tier global data and a week which kicks off fairly quietly with a Bank Holiday in the UK and Memorial Day in the US.

Here is Westpac’s excellent summary of all the key data and events for the week.

