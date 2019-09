Getty/Scott Olson

From Westpac comes this great snapshot of all that matters around the globe this week in the world of economic data and announcements.

It’s a big week, with the release of the Flash Markit and HSBC PMI’s kicking off with the HSBC Flash Chinese PMI today.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.