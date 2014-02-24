TRADER DIARY: All The Key Data and Event Risks This Week

Getty/Scott Olson

From Westpac comes this great snapshot of all that matters around the globe this week in the world of economic data and announcements.

Locally it is that week of the month where there is no much out although the Capex data will be watched closely for signs of where the mining investment boom is now and private sector credit on Friday will be interesting as well.

Offshore more US housing data and GDP revisions is crucial as is the EU CPI data which will shape Maria Draghi and the ECB’s policy approach.

Have a great week trading.

