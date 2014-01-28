TRADER DIARY: All The Key Data And Event Risks This Week

Getty/Scott Olson

We hope you had a great Australia Day weekend but markets are back into it already so here is a great snapshot of all that matters around the globe this week in the world of economic data and announcements from Westpac.

Locally, the NAB Business Survey is the big one this week and will give a view into where the economy is headed.

And of course, don’t forget this week’s FOMC meeting in the United States – will they taper again?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.