TRADER DIARY: All The Key Data And Event Risks This Week

Traders are going to have one eye on the data and one eye on the Ukraine situation this week after the downing of MH17 last week.

So in some respects the limited data flow is potentially of secondary consideration. But while the data release calender is fairly light this week and there is really only one important piece of economic data out, it’s CPI – a big one.

But before we get Australian CPI Wednesday morning, Tuesday sees RBA governor Glenn Stevens addressing the Anika Foundation in what has become over the years one of his most interesting and important speeches of the year.

Also Tuesday night sees the release of US CPI which is super important as an indicator of how fast the Fed might transition from taper to raising rates.

Thursday is Flash PMI day, so traders will be looking to China for an indication of its economic health.

It’s not a huge week for data flow but an important one nonetheless.

