TRADER DIARY: All The Key Data And Event Risks This Week

It’s a big week for the local market with the first read of consumer sentiment in the ANZ-Roy Morgan Poll tomorrow and the Westpac Monthly Consumer Sentiment data on Wednesday.

Both data will be very important in gauging the impact of the Government’s budget.

Offshore, the “flash” PMIs for China and and other markets will be important, as will RBA and BoE minutes.

Here is all the data that matters this week, courtesy of the Westpac Economics Team.

