TRADER DIARY: All The Key Data And Event Risks This Week

Getty/Scott Olson

This week’s data flow is mostly in the second half of the week when we’ll get the latest FOMC decision in the US along with the advance estimate of Q1 GDP before the release of a raft of global PMI data and non-farm payrolls Friday to round out the week.

Locally it is fairly quiet and traders will spend the week debating what the RBA might do next week, or more rightly, what they might say about growth and the dollar and what this implies about interest rates.

After last week’s lower-than-expected CPI, Westpac says there is room for jawboning – but that’s for next week. In the meantime, here is Westpac’s excellent preview on all the data that matters this week.

