TRADER DIARY: All The Key Data and Event Risks This Week

Here’s a great snapshot of all that matters around the globe this week in the world of economic data and announcements, from Westpac.

In Australia it will be quiet, with only motor vehicle sales and the RBA Board minutes unlikely to bother traders much.

Australian dollar traders will, however, be interested if there was any more discussion around the AUD at the board meeting.

Offshore European CPI tonight and US CPI are the numbers of the week, along with US trade data. BoE minutes are always interesting, as is the FOMC meeting which is expected to see another tapering of the Fed’s bond buying program.

But while the data is always important Crimea, Ukraine and Russia are likely to be top of mind as well.

