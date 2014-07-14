TRADER DIARY: All The Key Data And Event Risks This Week

Photo: Getty Images

There are only a handful of really important data points this week but they are extremely big events.

It’s Bastille Day today but European traders will still have an eye on ECB President Draghi’s speech at 5pm GMT, early Tuesday morning our time.

On Tuesday, Australian traders get a look into the mind of the RBA board with the release of this month’s minutes. Tuesday evening sees Fed Chair Janet Yellen walk up Capitol Hill to deliver her semi-annual report on policy. US retail sales are also very important.

Wednesday we get Chinese second quarter GDP with the market expecting a print of 7.4%. This would normally be the event of the week – and still may be if the result deviates from expectations.

At the same time as GDP, China will also release retail sales, industrial production and fixed asset investment!

EU CPI is out Thursday night along with usual fare such as jobless claims and then we slide into a fairly quiet weekly close.

In-between there is a raft of important partials.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.