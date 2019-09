Getty/Mario Tama

It’s a short week but that doesn’t mean it’s not an important week.

Offshore it’s quiet but the local releases will provide plenty of fodder with a raft of data that traders will be hanging off to gauge the impact of the Budget and the underlying momentum in the employment market.

Here is Westpac’s excellent wrap of the data that matters.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.