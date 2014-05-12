TRADER DIARY: All The Key Data And Event Risks This Week

getty/Scott Olson

It’s a quieter week of data this week but that is not to say that there isn’t some important releases on the cards.

The NAB Business Survey opens the batting in Australia today before housing finance, the Federal Budget and the RBA’s head of financial stability, Luci Ellis, talking tomorrow and again on Thursday.

Germany’s ZEW survey and EU industrial production will be important, as will the release of the NAHB housing market survey in the US after what Yellen said about the stalling housing recovery last week.

Here is Westpac’s excellent diary of the data you need to watch.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.