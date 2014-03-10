TRADER DIARY: All The Key Data And Event Risks This Week

Getty/Scott Olson

It’s not such a big data week globally but here in Australia the release of the NAB Business Survey, Westpac Consumer Sentiment and the labour force data makes it another big week locally.

Traders still have to keep an eye on stock markets making fresh all-time highs – and Russia and the Crimea – while the Chinese data over the weekend is a counterpoint to the stronger-than-expected non-farm payrolls in the US over the weekend.

So to get you ready, here is Westpac’s great snapshot of all that matters around the globe this week in the world of economic data and announcements.

