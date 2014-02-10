TRADER DIARY: All The Key Data And Event Risks This Week

Getty/Scott Olson

From Westpac comes this great snapshot of all that matters around the globe this week in the world of economic data and announcements.

In Australia we have the NAB Monthly Business SUrvey, Westpac Consumer Sentiment and the big one is employment on Thursday.

Offshore there is little to derail the market’s rally back from last week’s lows save US retail sales on Thursday.

