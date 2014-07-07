TRADER DIARY: All The Key Data And Event Risks This Week

Getty/Andrew Burton

After the biggest week in markets for ages, there is no rest for local traders again this week with the release of the NAB Business Survey, Westpac Consumer Sentiment, June employment and housing finance.

It’s a huge week to either confirm or crush growing hopes in the market, and from myself, of the chances of an RBA cut in the months ahead.

Offshore, minutes from the FOMC will be released along with a very important release of Chinese trade data and a Bank of England decision.

It’s a very busy week again and here is Westpac’s fabulous snapshot of all the data that matters.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.