TRADER DIARY: All The Key Data And Event Risks This Week

This is the week local traders have been waiting for.

After weeks of rangey, fairly boring trade – unless you are one of Australia’s iron ore miners – Australian markets will be on tenterhooks almost every day this week.

We have the RBA board meeting, partial GDP indicators and retail sales along with the release of Q1 GDP itself.

Offshore, we have the release of Chinese and then all the global HSBC and Markit manufacturing PMIs, the much awaited ECB meeting and the hope of quantitative easing before the week ends with US non-farm payrolls.

It’s a huge week – I’m excited.

Here is Westpac’s magnificent preview of all the data that matters.

