TRADER DIARY: All The Key Data And Event Risks This Week

Last week was a big one globally with the release of non-farm payrolls but in many ways local traders will focus back on the local scene and domestic conditions this week.

We see the results of the RBA board meeting Tuesday at 2.30pm and Aussie dollar traders will hang on every word looking for an indication that the RBA thinks the Aussie is more than just “high by historical standards”.

On Friday, the RBA releases their quarterly statement on monetary policy but in between we also see retail sales and unemployment, what could be more important data for local markets.

Offshore, the service PMIs are probably the key data releases for the week but then again, it’s the moves in stocks that seem key and, of course, the ECB’s policy decision.

What a week.

Here is Westpac’s excellent calender of the key releases coming up.

