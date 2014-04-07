TRADER DIARY: All The Key Data And Event Risks This Week

Getty/Scott Olson

From Westpac comes this great snapshot of all that matters around the globe this week in the world of economic data and announcements.

Some important local data is out which should help give a better picture of how Australia is coping with the transition in growth.

ANZ Job Ads opens the batting today followed by NAB Business Survey on Tuesday and Westpac-MI Consumer Sentiment on Wednesday. On Thursday we get the big local data print for the week, with March Employment released. The market is looking for 5,000 new jobs and unemployment to stay at 6.1%.

Offshore, the key data to watch will be German exports, Chinese trade, the Bank of England policy decision and US inflation data.

