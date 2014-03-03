TRADER DIARY: All The Key Data and Event Risks This Week

Getty/Scott Olson

This is going to be a huge week.

Traders have to deal with what’s going on between Russia and Ukraine, Chinese data and the yuan continue to weaken, and then we have all the data this week culminating in the US non-farm payrolls on Friday.

So to get you ready, here is Westpac’s great snapshot of all that matters around the globe this week in the world of economic data and announcements.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.