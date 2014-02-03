TRADER DIARY: All The Key Data And Event Risks This Week

Traders Jackets hanging in hte coat room at the CBOE – Getty/Scott Olson

From Westpac comes this great snapshot of all that matters around the globe this week in the world of economic data and announcements.

Locally, the RBA Board meets tomorrow and traders will be watching to see what they say about growth and whether they still think the Aussie dollar is too high.

At the end of the week, the RBA’s quarterly Statement On Monetary Policy will be released.

In between, there is a raft of global PMI data, Australian retail sales, Bank of England and ECB decisions and then the big number for the week is US non-farm payrolls – is the recovery faltering or was last month’s 74,000 an outlier?

