Here's What Traders Are Reading About Over Coffee This Morning

Dave Lutz of Stifel, Nicolaus passes along the topics traders are thinking and reading about this morning over coffee.

Here are a few of the key ones that have stood out and summarized by us.

Chinese services PMI. Came out last night. Was strong. (Bloomberg)

Deflation trap worsens in Europe. (Telegraph)

Germany is being pushed to spend more money. (NYT)

Philly Fed President Charles Plosser still worried about inflation. (Bloomberg)

Larry Kudlow: The liberal dream is crumbling. (CNBC)

Commodities drop to a 4-month low.

Walmart and widows will be hurt by food stamp cuts. (Bloomberg)

