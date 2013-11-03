Here's What Traders Are Reading About Over Coffee This Morning

Dave Lutz of Stifel, Nicolaus passes along the topics traders are thinking and reading about this morning over coffee.
Here are a few of the key ones that have stood out and summarized by us.
- Chinese services PMI. Came out last night. Was strong. (Bloomberg)
- Deflation trap worsens in Europe. (Telegraph)
- Germany is being pushed to spend more money. (NYT)
- Philly Fed President Charles Plosser still worried about inflation. (Bloomberg)
- Larry Kudlow: The liberal dream is crumbling. (CNBC)
- Commodities drop to a 4-month low.
- Walmart and widows will be hurt by food stamp cuts. (Bloomberg)
