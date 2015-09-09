Here's a quick guide to what traders are talking about right now

Via Dave Lutz at JonesTrading, here’s a super quick guide to what traders are talking about before markets open on Wednesday.

Good Morning! US Futures are continuing their enthusiasm from yesterday, with the S&P marked up over 1% early as European markets rocket higher in trading. The DAX is up 1.8%, and EU Stoxx up 2% in solid volume as Miners are en fuego, Glencore and Anglo +5%, and Airlines flying on Ryanair Guidance. Consumer Discretionary shares in Franktfurt are surging nearly 3% as traders look to the epicentre of the Rally — Asia. The Nikkei leapt 7.7%, its biggest 1day surge since 2008 on several chattered reasons for rally: S&P’s 2.5% bounce yesterday; China’s MoF chattering fiscal policy stimulus; weak Chinese data has EM doves hoping that the FOMC does not raise next week, and finally Japan’s Abe saying Corporate Taxes to be slashed in 2016 coupled with BOJ talking lower inflation outlook and reiterating stimulus efforts causing that heavy short positioning on the TSE to cover quickly. Shanghai rose 2.3%, Aussie rose 2.1% led by the big Banks, while South Korea added 3% and Hong Kong nearly 4%. Except for Indonesia, all Emerging Markets rallied 1%+ higher.

While the press seems to be focused on weak Chinese data pushing off the FOMC next week, the Treasury market is positioning for liftoff in 7 sessions — The 10YY has gotten back upside 2.2%, and that “Policy Sensitive” 2YY up 2bp to 4year highs as hawks take charge and heavy IG issuance is planned into the Liftoff date. Stops are smacking the Euro lower, while the BOJ comments are weakening Yen quickly — boosting the DXY to week’s highs, causing a headwind for commodities. That said, most Industrial commodities remain bid, led by Lumber, Nickel, Zinc and Copper. Gold remains under pressure, and is rolling to test week’s lows — while the Oil complex is giving back much of yesterday’s rally, with WTI off over 1% into inventory data. Those “Softs” are enjoying heavy inflows into WASDE data later this week, with all Agriculture commodities in the green

Ahead of us today, we get Housing Starts from Canada at 8:15, followed by the Bank of Canada interest rate announcement and US JOLTS Job Openings at 10. DOE’s Short-term Outlook is released at noon, just before the US Treasury auctions off $US21B in 10Y notes at 1pm. At the same time, the Apple event at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco kicks off. After the close, we get API inventories for the Crude Complex at 4:30 (DOE data tomorrow). While there are am pile of meets on Capitol Hill today — none seemed impactful at first blush. We get the Kiwi rate decision later tonight — Weak commodities and collapsing milk prices have the pressure on to ease…