Here's A 5-Second Guide To What Traders Are Talking About Today

Dave Lutz of JonesTrading has the top topics about which traders are talking today:

US futures are ticking slightly lower as the Growth trade is under pressure — not just fresh EU sanctions, but a Scotland Poll this weekend has Pound getting whacked, UK and EU equities under pressure — and a bid under Bunds and Treasuries. The Ukrainian Cease-Fire held over the weekend, but Micex is off small. Trade is light right now, with the DAX off 20bp in volumes 10% light to the last few weeks. FTSE is trading 60% heavier than normal as it loses 1%. A quiet day over in Asia (China, Taiwan, and South Korea closed), Japan GDP revised lower weighed on Yen, sparking a 20bp pop in Nikkei. Aussie Stocks going Ex Divvy pressed their market lower as miners were unchanged – Emerging markets are jumping, led by a 1% overnight jump in India as they approach festival season.