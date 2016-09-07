Via Dave Lutz at JonesTrading, here’s a super-quick guide to what traders are talking about right now:

Good Morning! US Futures are mixed, with the Spoos off 10bp but the Nasdaq in the green as the DELL/EMC deal closes, returning $57B to Tech investors to re-invest. Over in Europe, a wide sea of green led by the DAX up 30bp, with small rises in the automotive and technology sectors, but those Fins are reversing early weakness to gain 50bp. The FTSE is climbing 12bp, as weakness in the London Fins is offset by a small rally in those Miners. Volumes are pacing pretty heavy ahead of the ECB tomorrow, with most markets trading 20-30% heavy to trend. Quiet overnight in Asia, as Nikkei lost 40bp on the stronger Yen – Shanghai managed a small rally on the back of Infrastructure plays – Aussie climbed 20bp, while those EM equities continue to rip higher.

Despite another failed Bund auction, that Germany’s 10YY back under -10bp as Industrial Production comes in weak — helping drive down the US 10YY to yesterday’s lows despite Massive Issuance in the IG sector. The DXY is up very small as Fed Funds move slightly higher on a Hawkish Williams speech overnight — and the Pound hit for 1st time in 7days on lower UK manufacturing. Despite Ore whacked for 4% in China, Metals are mixed, with Zinc and Copper showing gains while Gold retreats. WTI is up 1% led by a near 2% pop in Gasoline, while Natty gas remains under pressure. Softs are generally higher, led by a 1% pop in Beans.

Ahead of us today, BOE’s Carney, Cunliffe, Forbes, Vlieghe Speak in London at 9:15, just before the Bank of England Bond-Buying Operation Results at 9:50. Heavy headline dump at 10am, with the Bank of Canada Rate Decision, JOLTS Job Openings, and Fed’s Esther George Speaks. At 1pm we get the AAPL product event in San Francisco, and at 2pm the Federal Reserve Releases Beige Book. At 4:30 tonight we get the API data for Crude. Genscape looking for a 700k DRAW from Cushing.