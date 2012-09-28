On Wall Street Trading Desks, Here's What They're Chatting About Right Now

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Risk off in Europe. Spain specifically weak. Everyone’swaiting for bank stress test results.

Shanghai rallied 1.5% last night, and is now up 3 out of the last 4 sessions.

New French budget coming out that really socks it to high earners.

A Moody’s review of Spanish debt could come as soon as the close today.

Chinese leadership transition announced for November 8.

The Chinese yuan climbs to a 19-year high.

The yen is at 7-month high

Moody’s cuts South Africa.

According to AAII,the number of bearish investors has surpassed bullish investors. This is the first time this has happened since early August.

Also, Michael Block of Phoenix Partners sends over a few more key points:

Chicago PMI at 9:45ish. Focus on New Orders and Backlogs. Consensus is 52.8, down from 53 last month. ISM is Monday, Consensus there is 50 and the number has been < 50 for three months in a row.

Spain Stress Test at Noon, but I am more interested in a bailout move. Where is that?

China up again last night, but no stock boosting measures announced.

First Obama/Romney debate on Wednesday, Payrolls Friday. Which is more important?

Fed Minutes Thursday. What were they thinking?

