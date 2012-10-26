On Wall Street Trading Desks, Here's What They're Talking About Right Now

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Dave Luts of Stifel, Nicolaus sends around the top topics he’s chatting about with clients this morning.We summarize in our own bullets:



Markets down across the board. PIIGS sovereign bond yields jumping.

Terrible Spanish employment data not helping.

Shanghai Crushed.

Tech whacked everywhere thanks to Apple and Amazon.

Gasoline outperforming other commodities thanks to Hurricane Sandy fears.

LOTS of talk about Sandy. “The latest track of Hurricane Sandy looked headed straight for the heart of the East Coast refining industry.”

More buzz about Finland being the country that might ultimately decide to quit the Euro first.

M3 shrinks in Europe. Bad sign.

Chinese Yuan hits a new high.

We’re coming up upon a strong period for the market: Between the last week in October and the election.

SEE ALSO: 10 things you need to know before the opening bell >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.