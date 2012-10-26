On Wall Street Trading Desks, Here's What They're Talking About Right Now

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Dave Luts of Stifel, Nicolaus sends around the top topics he’s chatting about with clients this morning.We summarize in our own bullets:
- Markets down across the board. PIIGS sovereign bond yields jumping.
- Terrible Spanish employment data not helping.
- Shanghai Crushed.
- Tech whacked everywhere thanks to Apple and Amazon.
- Gasoline outperforming other commodities thanks to Hurricane Sandy fears.
- LOTS of talk about Sandy. “The latest track of Hurricane Sandy looked headed straight for the heart of the East Coast refining industry.”
- More buzz about Finland being the country that might ultimately decide to quit the Euro first.
- M3 shrinks in Europe. Bad sign.
- Chinese Yuan hits a new high.
- We’re coming up upon a strong period for the market: Between the last week in October and the election.
