The 6 Things That Traders Are Talking About This Morning

Photo: Francis Chung/Flickr

Michael Block at Phoenix Capital tells us the 5 things people are buzzing about this morning:

Big day of protests planned in Spain. Catalonia talking split. More austerity coming Thursday? Watch spreads.

Merkel says union takes time. ECB and Buba looking into legality of OMT.

Upside catalysts would be ESM leverage and Spain bailout chatter.

Barclays d/g builders but #s have been solid. Case Shiller at 9AM.

Taiwan involved in China/Japan dispute now. Wild card.

CAT action will be big tell for industrials and commodities trade more generally.

