The 6 Things That Traders Are Talking About This Morning

Michael Block at Phoenix Capital tells us the 5 things people are buzzing about this morning:
- Big day of protests planned in Spain. Catalonia talking split. More austerity coming Thursday? Watch spreads.
- Merkel says union takes time. ECB and Buba looking into legality of OMT.
- Upside catalysts would be ESM leverage and Spain bailout chatter.
- Barclays d/g builders but #s have been solid. Case Shiller at 9AM.
- Taiwan involved in China/Japan dispute now. Wild card.
- CAT action will be big tell for industrials and commodities trade more generally.
