The 6 Things That Traders Are Talking About This Morning

Joe Weisenthal
Michael Block at Phoenix Capital tells us the 5 things people are buzzing about this morning:

  • Big day of protests planned in Spain.  Catalonia talking split.  More austerity coming Thursday?  Watch spreads.
  • Merkel says union takes time.  ECB and Buba looking into legality of OMT.
  • Upside catalysts would be ESM leverage and Spain bailout chatter.
  • Barclays d/g builders but #s have been solid.  Case Shiller at 9AM.
  • Taiwan involved in China/Japan dispute now.  Wild card.
  • CAT action will be big tell for industrials and commodities trade more generally.

