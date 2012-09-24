On Wall Street Trading Desks, This Is What They're Chatting About Right Now

Photo: Flickr / Perpetualtourist2000

Europe weak: Stocks down, spreads wider.

EU financial stocks are off 2%.

More Spain fears. The next five days will be crucial in terms of its revealing a credible budget, and so forth.

There’s a report of a massive, $20 billion hole in Greek’s budget that was previously un-accounted for by inspectors.

German business confidence falls for the 5th month in a row.

China postpones event celebrating Japanese-Chinese ties.

For the week ended September 19, stock funds had their biggest weekly inflows in four years.

Commodities getting “drilled.” Silver is off 2.5%. Copper is down 1.7%.

