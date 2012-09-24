On Wall Street Trading Desks, This Is What They're Chatting About Right Now

Joe Weisenthal
traders, investing, stocks

Photo: Flickr / Perpetualtourist2000

Dave Lutz of Stifel, Nicolaus reveals the hot stories he’s chatting about with his clients.Here’s our summary:

  • Europe weak: Stocks down, spreads wider.
  • EU financial stocks are off 2%.
  • More Spain fears. The next five days will be crucial in terms of its revealing a credible budget, and so forth.
  • There’s a report of a massive, $20 billion hole in Greek’s budget that was previously un-accounted for by inspectors.
  • German business confidence falls for the 5th month in a row.
  • China postpones event celebrating Japanese-Chinese ties.
  • For the week ended September 19, stock funds had their biggest weekly inflows in four years.
  • Commodities getting “drilled.” Silver is off 2.5%. Copper is down 1.7%.

SEE ALSO: 10 things you need to know before the opening bell >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.