On Wall Street Trading Desks, Here's What They're Talking About Right Now

Michael Block of Phoenix Partners passes along today’s top trader bullets:



No way in hell Spain makes its deficit target this year. They are off by at least 100 bps. And yet no bailout request until after November 25.

Obama won despite his usual smarm, and his aside that the sequester isn’t going to happen could mean that markets win.

TXN last night terrible but not surprising. AAPL has mini iPads today, hopefully not mini numbers on Thursday.

Fed tomorrow – consensus is for more asset purchases next month not tomorrow, but never count out how closely Ben watches SPUs. A sub 1400 tape could push him.

BOJ chatter meaningless. Taiwan data stinks and is bad sign for global growth yet again.

Meanwhile, Richard Gilhooly of TD Securities has a good overview of what’s going on.

We summarize in bullets:

Risk sharply lower.

Corporate earnings generally squisshy.

Crude oil breaking below September lows.

Spanish deficit woes creeping bak into the picture.

Spreads in Europe a tad wider.

