On Wall Street Trading Desks, Here's What They're Talking About Right Now

Michael Block of Phoenix Partners passes along today’s top trader bullets:
- No way in hell Spain makes its deficit target this year. They are off by at least 100 bps. And yet no bailout request until after November 25.
- Obama won despite his usual smarm, and his aside that the sequester isn’t going to happen could mean that markets win.
- TXN last night terrible but not surprising. AAPL has mini iPads today, hopefully not mini numbers on Thursday.
- Fed tomorrow – consensus is for more asset purchases next month not tomorrow, but never count out how closely Ben watches SPUs. A sub 1400 tape could push him.
- BOJ chatter meaningless. Taiwan data stinks and is bad sign for global growth yet again.
Meanwhile, Richard Gilhooly of TD Securities has a good overview of what’s going on.
We summarize in bullets:
- Risk sharply lower.
- Corporate earnings generally squisshy.
- Crude oil breaking below September lows.
- Spanish deficit woes creeping bak into the picture.
- Spreads in Europe a tad wider.
SEE ALSO: 10 things you need to know before the opening bell >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.