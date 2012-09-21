On Wall Street Trading Desks, This Is What They're Chatting About Right Now

Photo: Joseph A. Carr, Wikimedia Commons

Dave Lutz of Stifel, Nicolaus tells us what he and his clients are chatting about this morning.

Overseas markets are generally a bit higher. Copper is the best performing commodity due to strength in Asia.

UK government borrowing is running significantly above target, but the Pound is at a 5-month high.

Italy slashed its economic forecast. Country now sees just 0.2% growth in 2013.

Japanese companies report delays in Chinese customs.

More unrest in the South African gold sector.

There is a “golden cross” in gold. The 50-day moving average has crossed back above the 200-day moving average. Bullish.

The IMF says Spain needs more money than is believed.

Overall, the tone of what we’re reading is one of “meh.” Spain is in a holding pattern. Greece seems to be at a standstill. Markets aren’t moving dramatically in any direction.



