On Wall Street Trading Desks, This Is What They're Chatting About Right Now

Photo: Joseph A. Carr, Wikimedia Commons
Dave Lutz of Stifel, Nicolaus tells us what he and his clients are chatting about this morning.
- Overseas markets are generally a bit higher. Copper is the best performing commodity due to strength in Asia.
- UK government borrowing is running significantly above target, but the Pound is at a 5-month high.
- Italy slashed its economic forecast. Country now sees just 0.2% growth in 2013.
- Japanese companies report delays in Chinese customs.
- More unrest in the South African gold sector.
- There is a “golden cross” in gold. The 50-day moving average has crossed back above the 200-day moving average. Bullish.
- The IMF says Spain needs more money than is believed.
Overall, the tone of what we’re reading is one of “meh.” Spain is in a holding pattern. Greece seems to be at a standstill. Markets aren’t moving dramatically in any direction.
SEE ALSO: 10 things you need to know before the opening bell >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.