On Wall Street Trading Desks, Here's What They're Talking About Right Now

Spanish yields are lower ahead of a big bond sales tomorrow.

Crude oil really getting hit.

After the BOJ surprised investors by doing more easing, the Nikkei rallied to multi-month highs.

Senior Chinese government advisor calls for bond market attack on Japan.

Shanghai Composite still near 2000, a level that may be being “defended” by officials.

French magazine publishes cartoon mocking Mohammed… France closing 20 embassies.

US architecture billings index rises to highest level in 5 months.

European markets down… financials off 1%.

Germany sells 2-year notes with a positive yield for the first time since June 20.

Michael Block of Phoenix Partners Group also passes along some buzz.

Spain continues to walk a “tightrope” with respect to asking for aide. Latest chatter is that aid request might come in October.

Merkel may push Rajoy harder to ask for aid sooner if tomorrow’s Flash PMI numbers show fresh weakness across Europe.

Bank of Japan doing more QE… but it’s been doing this forever, so why think it will help now?

Still, any shade of strength today will be attributed to to the Bank of Japan.

Ben Bernanke meeting with Senators, behind closed doors.

