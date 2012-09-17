Here's What Traders On Wall Street Are Chatting About Right Now

David Lutz of Stifel, Nicolaus sends along the topics of conversation on Wall Street today…
We summarize:
- Spain is back being a source of stress, as Europe waits for it to ask for a bailout.
- Expect light volumes due to Rosh Hashanah.
- Big week coming up for housing data.
- China got whacked last night, and some Japanese-related companies got hit really hard. Evidence protests are having an impact.
- There’s $345 billion at stake in trade between China and Japan.
- More Israel/Iran tension.
- Banks are struggling to process mortgages fast enough… will blunt impact of QE infinity.
- Former Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi back in the news after telling paper that Italian budget targets are “impossible” to achieve.
- Eurozone trade surplus widens as imports fall.
- Anti-America protests spread to Jakarta.
