Here's What Traders On Wall Street Are Chatting About Right Now

David Lutz of Stifel, Nicolaus sends along the topics of conversation on Wall Street today…



We summarize:

Spain is back being a source of stress, as Europe waits for it to ask for a bailout.

Expect light volumes due to Rosh Hashanah.

Big week coming up for housing data.

China got whacked last night, and some Japanese-related companies got hit really hard. Evidence protests are having an impact.

There’s $345 billion at stake in trade between China and Japan.

More Israel/Iran tension.

Banks are struggling to process mortgages fast enough… will blunt impact of QE infinity.

Former Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi back in the news after telling paper that Italian budget targets are “impossible” to achieve.

Eurozone trade surplus widens as imports fall.

Anti-America protests spread to Jakarta.

