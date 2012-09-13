On Trading Desks, This Is What They're Chatting About Right Now

Photo: Peter Macdiarmid/Getty
Dave Lutz of Stifel, Nicolaus & Co. sends along the chatter he’s seeing on trading desks today.We summarize:
- Markets. Lower in US and especially Europe.
- There is ongoing concern about whether Spain will actually request its bailout.
- Nonetheless, volatility in Europe continues to fall.
- The Swiss Central Bank said it might intervene in the currency market again in the future, but stopped short of doing so now.
- Higher oil. Worried about Mideast.
- Protesters storming the US embassy in Yemen.
- Violence returning to Cairo.
- Italian borrowing costs fall to 2-year low.
- Dutch pro-Euro PM wins re-election.
- More sabre rattling in China over disputed islands with Japan.
- CME launching Renminbi futures trading.
- The FOMC: The hot phrase is “VE” (verbal easing).
- Median income of households falling to lowest levels since 1995.
