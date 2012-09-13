On Trading Desks, This Is What They're Chatting About Right Now

Dave Lutz of Stifel, Nicolaus & Co. sends along the chatter he’s seeing on trading desks today.We summarize:

  • Markets. Lower in US and especially Europe.
  • There is ongoing concern about whether Spain will actually request its bailout.
  • Nonetheless, volatility in Europe continues to fall.
  • The Swiss Central Bank said it might intervene in the currency market again in the future, but stopped short of doing so now.
  • Higher oil. Worried about Mideast.
  • Protesters storming the US embassy in Yemen.
  • Violence returning to Cairo.
  • Italian borrowing costs fall to 2-year low.
  • Dutch pro-Euro PM wins re-election.
  • More sabre rattling in China over disputed islands with Japan.
  • CME launching Renminbi futures trading.
  • The FOMC: The hot phrase is “VE” (verbal easing).
  • Median income of households falling to lowest levels since 1995.

