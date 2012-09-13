On Trading Desks, This Is What They're Chatting About Right Now

Photo: Peter Macdiarmid/Getty

Dave Lutz of Stifel, Nicolaus & Co. sends along the chatter he’s seeing on trading desks today.We summarize:



Markets. Lower in US and especially Europe.

There is ongoing concern about whether Spain will actually request its bailout.

Nonetheless, volatility in Europe continues to fall.

The Swiss Central Bank said it might intervene in the currency market again in the future, but stopped short of doing so now.

Higher oil. Worried about Mideast.

Protesters storming the US embassy in Yemen.

Violence returning to Cairo.

Italian borrowing costs fall to 2-year low.

Dutch pro-Euro PM wins re-election.

More sabre rattling in China over disputed islands with Japan.

CME launching Renminbi futures trading.

The FOMC: The hot phrase is “VE” (verbal easing).

Median income of households falling to lowest levels since 1995.

For more of today’s top stories see: 10 Things You Need To Know Before The Opening Bell >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.