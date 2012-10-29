The Stock Market Is Closed, But Traders Are Still Watching These Things Today

The stock market is closed in the US today (thanks to Hurricane Sandy) but financial markets roll on.



Dave Lutz of Stifel, Nicolaus passes along the topics he is watching today.

We summarize:

Markets are lower. Chinese stocks were weak thanks to the Hong Kong government imposing a tax on foreign land buyers to cool prices.

Euro hits a two-week low. Rifts emerging once again in bailout strategy.

Dollar strong, commodities under pressure.

Everyone’s watching Bank of Japan tomorrow to see if we’ll get more easing.

“On this day in 1929, the stock market crashed, capping a two-day slide in which nearly 25% of the market’s value was wiped away.”

Hurricane Sandy. Major shutdowns of stock markets and subway. Up to 8,000 flights canceled.

Greek Troika inspectors call for more debt writeoffs.

Dutch parties announce plan to form government.

