Here's A 10-Second Guide To What Traders Are Chatting About This Morning

Dave Lutz of Stifel, Nicolaus has the ultra-concise guide to what traders are talking about today.

Massive inflows into US and EU equities // Pessimism At Lowest Level Since January 2012, but NOT a red flag? // heavy pressure in Asia as Yen tests 200dma, and China rates spike // China’s Repo Rates still well off Summer stress levels // Samsung leading the KOSPI lower // China’s ETF signaling trouble for Aussie, this week’s best performing market? // Dollar is breaking toward 2Y lows this week, but Germany’s IFO reversing // C$ biggest hit in 2 months as their Central Bank shelves Hawkish commentary // Signs of Inflationary trends mounting in Japan? // Norway’s $US810 bln oil fund hikes holdings in emerging markets — DXY a huge tailwind // Heavy Corporate Issuance this week as HYG breaks higher // Guidance deteriorating as Earnings grinds on // Great analysis of funds chasing the winners thru Thanksgiving // Homebuilders surging on Technicals // Huge Consumer Tailwinds developing as AMZN sees a strong Holiday season // Gasoline prices drop again as RINs deteriorate, watch the Casual Diners // Heavy Rail Tailwinds from Retailers and Oil Producers // Oil worst week in months as gluts in USA develop // OIH, XOP at risk as Oil deteriorates

For more on what’s going on, see 10 things you need to know before the opening bell.

