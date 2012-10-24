On Wall Street Trading Desks, Here's What They're Chatting About Right Now

Joe Weisenthal
Dave Lutz of Stifel, Nicolaus sends along the topics about which he is chatting with clients.We summarize in bullet points.

  • Markets a touch higher, but some stress still in EU bonds.
  • Solid Chinese PMI.
  • Copper breaking 4-day losing streak.
  • Eurozone PMI, German business sentiment: Bad.
  • Looks like Greece is getting 2-more views.
  • ‘ James Grant: ‘Interest Rates Have Fallen And They Can’t Get Up’
  • Big Dow drops.
  • Odds rise of an Obama defeat.

And from Michael Block at Phoenix Partners:

  • Implied Correlations spiked yesterday but in general the trend has reset lower.  The alpha is BACK, baby!
  • FOMC today at 2:15PM.  Consensus is that unlimited QE gets $45B in Treasuries, but not until the December meeting.  Today, hints of it may be enough.
  • AAPL tomorrow night – can it regain leadership for itself and tech despite Mini cannibalization fears?
  • DOW cutting jobs and closing sites.  The real growth story for industrials, chemicals, and materials is not working.
  • European PMIs awful and going the wrong way.  IFO also misses.  Europe still the loser here and Spanish bailout is on the side of a milk carton.

