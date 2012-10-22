On Wall Street Trading Desks, This Is What They're Chatting About Right Now

Photo: YouTube/WorldBusinessChicago

Dave Lutz of Stifel, Nicolaus sends along the top topics about which he is chatting about with clients today.We summarize:



Futures modestly reflating. Spanish regional elections a modest tailwind for the Euro.

The datapoint that everyone’s watching this week: Chinese Flash PMI on Wednesday (will it confirm the green shoots talk?)

Japan has its worth trade month in 30 years. Dispute with China turning into real hit.

S&P warns on Japanese sovereign debt. More pressure on the yen.

China’s Golden Week saw a big spending spree.

Regional elections turn out good for Spanish PM Rajoy.

Everyone’s talking about how central banks could just delete the government debt they’ve purchased via QE.

Some Democrats have begun talking about extending the payroll tax cut. Could have possible ratings implications.

And from Michael Block of Phoenix Partners:

Gate for Spanish bailout request now pushed back to November 25 and the Catalonian elections. This is getting ridiculous.

EU Summit accomplished nothing. Next waste of time is November 22-23 unless Merkel cancels it in a snit.

CAT predictably horrible. Let’s see how it trades.

Barron’s doom and gloom on tech usually a good contrary indicator but lets see AAPL andAMZN Thursday, TXN tonight.

Last debate tonight. This is closest race since 1960.

