On Wall Street Trading Desks, This Is What They're Talking About Right Now

Dave Lutz of Stifel, Nicolause sends along the topics about which he is chatting about with clients today.



EU markets under pressure. The most likely culprit is Europe not coming up with a scheme to use the ESM to bail out banks directly. Financials down 2%.

Bullish sentiment hits the lowest level since July.

Tech is the big loser in markets. S&P tech sector down 5.6% over the last month.

Lipper reports largest inflow on record into investment grade corporate funds.

The fiscal cliff is tired. The new big worry: The big hike in dividend taxes next year.

Coal is becoming a huge issue in the Presidential campaign.

And here’s some more notes from Michael Block at Phoenix Partners:

Earnings not being taken well – MSFT, GOOG, BHI, PH, GE, CMG… diverse group of companies

EU Summit disappointing as expected. Where’s the fiscal plan?

Flash PMI and IFO next Wednesday in Europe.

Big week coming for industrials and tech – CAT, BA, AAPL, and AMZN earnings highlights.

FOMC Wednesday – will they talk about buying Treasuries?

Can Value/Financials follow through? The weak close in fins imperils that trade.

